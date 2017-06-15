Wells Fargo sued over stealth mortgage mods

With the bank last year dealing with the account opening scandal, employees in the mortgage operation were putting through unauthorized changes to customers' home mortgages, according to a number of new lawsuits.

While the changes initially seemed pleasing to customers by lowering their monthly payments, deep in the details were term extensions, meaning more money to be paid out over time.

A Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) spokesman says the bank denies the charges, and claims borrowers and bankruptcy courts (in cases where the borrower was in bankruptcy) were notified.

Source: Gretchen Morgenson in the NYT