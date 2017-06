Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Advanced Accelerator Applications (NASDAQ:AAAP) initiated with Overweight rating and $50 price target by JPMorgan.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) initiated with Buy rating and $29 (31% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright. Shares are down a fraction premarket.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) initiated with Overweight rating and $4 (196% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares are down 7% premarket on increased volume.

HealthSouth (NYSE:HLS) initiated with Sector Weight rating (Sector Perform?) rating by Keybanc.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) downgraded to Hold with a $36 (1% upside) price target by Jefferies.

