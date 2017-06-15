Alphabet downgraded from Buy to Hold; shares down 1.6%

Canaccord Genuity downgrades Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) from Buy to Hold but reiterates a $1,000 price target.

Analyst Michael Graham writes that he still “largely believes” in the growth of FANG stocks but is “taking a step back” on Alphabet. FANG stands for Facebook, Apple, Netflix, and Google.

Alphabet-specific concerns include Graham’s believe that the past two years’ growth was mostly driven by YouTube ad sales and not reproducible, a belief that gross margin consensus estimates aim too high and limit potential upward EPS adjustments, and the fact that Alphabet’s P/E multiple of 24x is expensive historically.