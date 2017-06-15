Kinder Morgan invites aboriginal investment in Trans Mountain project

Kinder Morgan Canada (NYSE:KMI) welcomes investment from the country's aboriginals so that they have a stake in its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, company head Ian Anderson says.

The Trans Mountain expansion touches the lands of more than 100 aboriginal communities, some of which have launched legal challenges and have threatened civil disobedience, efforts that are expected to gain more momentum after last month's political upheaval in British Columbia.

Getting aboriginal investment in the company is a challenge due to the substantial resources required, although the federal government can step in to help the communities "build capacity," Anderson says.