Odeon Capital on Apple: “prudent to remain on the sidelines”

Odeon Capital analyst Jahanara Nissar isn’t surprised at the recent tech sell-off and questions JBL’s positive read through on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Nissar notes that JBL focuses on the June quarter, which will not move the needle, and “does NOT provide any clarity on September and beyond.”

Nissar does suggest some names to own in the latter half of this year including Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), and Micron (NASDAQ:MU).

Apple shares are down over 1% premarket.