MetLife builds bench for possible CEO succession

It should first be noted that MetLife (NYSE:MET) CEO Steven Kandarian has given no indication of his intention to retire, and the board last year waived its age policy to allow the 65 year-old to stay on.

Nevertheless, the circle of possible successors widens after the promotion of Michel Khalaf to president of the insurer's U.S. business (he'll retain his role as president of EMEA).

EVP Marty Lippert - currently in charge of Met's technology, customer service and some other operational matters - will add responsibility for MetLife Holdings to his portfolio.

Other potential CEOs would be CIO Steven Goulart, CFO John Hele, and Asia head Chris Townsend.

Source: Leslie Scism at the WSJ