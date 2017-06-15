BP, India's Reliance to invest $6B in offshore gas field

BP and Reliance Industries say they will expand their partnership to develop India's energy sector, including a $6B investment in their jointly owned KGD6 gas field off India's eastern coast.

BP expects the first of three planned projects in the KGD6 block to produce up to 425M cf/day of gas, coming onstream in 2020, with development of the three projects seen bringing a total 1B cf/day of gas in new domestic gas production onstream phased over 2020-22.

Reliance holds a 60% stake in a gas block in the Krishna Godavari basin, BP owns 30% and Niko Resources (OTCPK:NKRSF) holds the rest.