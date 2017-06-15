Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

HTGM +30% on announcement of entering into a statement of work with a subsidiary of Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) for the initial phase of a multi-stage project to develop a next-generation sequencing-based companion diagnostic assay for an unnamed pharmaceutical firm.

SKLN +25% on announcement that Emergo Europe B.V., has notified the Dutch Competent Authority that the Company’s STREAMWAY System meets all requirements and can now be affixed with the CE mark and marketed in 32 European countries.

IDXG +21% as it is poised for reversal.

ROX +15% on Q4 results.

EKSO +13% on new centers of robotic excellence.