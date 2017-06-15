RedHill launches late-stage study of H. pylori killer RHB-105; shares down 2% premarket on carryover from yesterday's reversal

RedHill Biopharma's (NASDAQ:RDHL) announcement that it has initiated a confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial of RHB-105 for the treatment of infections caused by gut bug H. pylori can't overcome continued selling from yesterday's ugly reversal after it released results from a Phase 3 study assessing BEKINDA (RHB-102) for the treatment of gastroenteritis and gastritis. Investors were spooked over the 54% placebo effect. Shares were up 12% before reversing to end the session down 2% .

The Phase 3 ERADICATE Hp study will compare RHB-105, branded as TALICIA, against a dual therapy of amoxicillin and omeprazole. The first Phase 3 met its primary endpoint.

