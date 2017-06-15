Stocks sink at the open, weighed by techs

Stocks post firm losses at the open, as investors weigh yesterday's FOMC rate decision, a batch of U.S. economic data, and a report that Special Counsel Mueller's investigation of Russia's interference in the U.S. election is broadening to examine whether Pres. Trump tried to obstruct justice; Dow -0.3% , S&P -0.6% , Nasdaq -1.1% .

Major European bourses trade lower across the board, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC -1.2% and Germany's DAX -1.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.2% but China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

In the U.S., technology stocks are slumping again, with the SPDR tech sector ETF opening -1.2% .

After settling solidly higher across the curve yesterday, U.S. Treasurys now are trading lower with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 4 bps to 2.16%.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar Index +0.5% , U.S. crude oil -0.2% at $44.64/bbl, and gold is -1.7% at $1,254.10/oz.

Still ahead: NAHB housing market index, EIA natural gas inventory