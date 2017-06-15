Sweeping changes at Nike

Nike (NKE -2%) says it will cut 2% of its global workforce in a streamlining move.
The company is also lopping off product styles and lowering the number of geographic regions that report to just North America, EMEA, Greater China/Asia Pacific and Latin America.
Perhaps the biggest change of all from the Swoosh is a deeper commitment to the direct-to-consumer channel in a strategy that could impact retailers such as Foot Locker (FL -0.4%) and Finish Line (FINL +0.1%).
Source: Press Release
