Sweeping changes at Nike

Nike (NKE -2% ) says it will cut 2% of its global workforce in a streamlining move.

The company is also lopping off product styles and lowering the number of geographic regions that report to just North America, EMEA, Greater China/Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Perhaps the biggest change of all from the Swoosh is a deeper commitment to the direct-to-consumer channel in a strategy that could impact retailers such as Foot Locker (FL -0.4% ) and Finish Line (FINL +0.1% ).

Source: Press Release