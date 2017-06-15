Nucor -2.5% after downbeat Q2 earnings outlook

Nucor (NUE -2.7% ) opens with sharp losses after guiding Q2 earnings below consensus, saying market conditions for hot-rolled sheet products have been more challenging than expected.

NUE sees Q2 EPS of $1.00-$1.05 vs. analyst consensus of $1.22, and expects decreased Q/Q performance of its steel mills segment, particularly its sheet mills and bar mills.

NUE says non-residential construction markets continue an overall positive trend, but conditions in Q2 have not been as robust as previously expected.

Despite the downbeat guidance, NUE says its forecast Q2 results would represent its best reported Q2 performance since 2008.