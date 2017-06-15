Yahoo sets pricing for $3B self-tender buyback

Yahoo/Altaba (YHOO -1.1% ; soon to be AABA starting Monday) has announced the Alibaba volume-weighted average price to be used to price its $3B tender offer for shares.

Yahoo last month announced the buyback, intended to provide liquidity to stockholders forced to sell shares as a result of Yahoo's registration as a closed-end investment company after the closing of the Verizon buyout.

The Alibaba VWAP to be used is $137.1017, the daily VWAP for June 14 (second trading day prior to the offer's expiration date).

Prices to be paid in the self-tender are that VWAP multipled by multiples between 0.37 and 0.42 (resulting in purchase prices of $50.73 to $57.58).

Yahoo shares are down to $52.06 this morning.

Yahoo/Altaba will pay a single purchase price based on the lowest multiple in that range where shares have been tendered that allow for the full $3B to be tendered. That price will be announced no later than 9 a.m. ET Monday, barring an extension to the offer.