Pricing swagger from Kroger sends grocery names lower

Supervalu (SVU -4.1% ) and Smart & Final Stores (SFS -5.2% ) are both sharply lower after Kroger cuts its annual profit guidance.

A statement from Kroger CEO Rodney MacMullen that the company "won't lose" on prices appears to impacting sentiment on Target (TGT -1.3% ) and Wal-Mart (WMT -1.6% ) as well.

Weis Markets (WMK -1.4% ) and Whole Foods Market (WFM -3.7% ) are also trading weak in comparison to broad market averages.

