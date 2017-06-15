Pricing swagger from Kroger sends grocery names lower

Supervalu (SVU -4.1%) and Smart & Final Stores (SFS -5.2%) are both sharply lower after Kroger cuts its annual profit guidance.
A statement from Kroger CEO Rodney MacMullen that the company "won't lose" on prices appears to impacting sentiment on Target (TGT -1.3%) and Wal-Mart (WMT -1.6%) as well.
Weis Markets (WMK -1.4%) and Whole Foods Market (WFM -3.7%) are also trading weak in comparison to broad market averages.
