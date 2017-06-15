Susquehanna calls out 'interesting' angle on Kellogg

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic weighs in on Kellogg (K -0.3% ) after taking in the company's presentation at a consumer conference earlier this week.

"The poor start to 2017 and 1Q guidance cut explain the underperformance. Still, if sales trends improve in 2H and margin targets are delivered, the stock could be interesting," reasons Zuanic.

The analyst hints that big changes could be part of the equation on Kellogg if the company deliver in the back half this year.

"In that scenario the current 12% 1yF P/E discount may not be warranted. Also, perhaps we should not totally rule out 'transformative optionality' in valuing the stock (the WK Kellogg Foundation only owns a 19% stake; 11 of 13 directors are deemed independent; only four of 13 directors have been with Board over five years including the two non-independent ones)," he notes.

Susquehanna rates Kellogg at Neutral with a price target of $78.

