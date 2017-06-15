Wedbush downgrades Splunk; shares down 2.3%

Wedbush downgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Neutral from Outperform with a $63 price target, down from $72.

Analyst Steve Koenig notes Q1 weaknesses and potential issues as Splunk pivots to the cloud including a shaky European execution and rising competition. Koenig says “fundamentals are likely to remain somewhat messy.”

” SPLK’s lack of bookings disclosures makes for opaque results and a “trust me” story, making shares vulnerable if quarterly metrics aren’t uniformly positive. While valuation looks attractive (5.6x EV/CY18E revenue), SPLK’s high stock compensation makes peer comparisons misleading,” writes Koenig.