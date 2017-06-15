Energy Transfer Partners -2% as judge orders more Dakota pipeline analysis

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP -2.1% ) opens more than 2% lower after a federal judge ordered a fresh environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.

Research firm Clearview Energy Partners says the judge's order pointed to "omissions" in the Army Corps of Engineers analysis, which perhaps could be addressed quickly, rather than larger errors that might require more study.

Clearview believes the Army Corps "may be able to persuade the court to allow Dakota Access to continue operating while the omissions are addressed and the court reviews them for adequacy."