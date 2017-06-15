Selecta Bio's lead candidate shows treatment benefit in gout patients in mid-stage study; shares up 1%

Results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Selecta Biosciences' (SELB +1.1% ) lead product candidate SEL-212 (SVP-Rapamycin + pegsiticase) for the treatment of patients with chronic severe gout showed positive results. The data were presented at EULAR in Madrid.

Within one month of treatment, 15% of patients receiving SEL-212 experienced a gout flare (sudden attack of pain, inflammation and tenderness in the joints) compared to 50% of patients treated with pegsiticase alone.

Patients showed dose-dependent durable control of serum uric acid by virtue of the prevention of anti-drug antibodies.

The minimum effective monthly dose has been identified while the optimal dose is still being fine-tuned in order to inform Phase 3 dosing.

The company says SEL-212 is the first uricase treatment, monthly or otherwise, that avoids immunogenicity. It is designed to remove a patient's uric acid burden via a short induction treatment cycle thereby improving symptoms. Gout is an arthritis-like condition caused by the buildup of uric acid crystals in the joints.