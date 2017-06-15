Verizon to take $500M charge on integration of Yahoo

Verizon (VZ +0.1% ) says in an SEC filing that it will take a pretax charge of $500M in Q2 tied to "severance, acquisition and integration-related expenses" tied to its buyout of Yahoo (YHOO -1.1% ).

The telecom says it expects to see more than $1B in cumulative operating expense synergies through 2020 from the deal.

The $4.48B deal closed Tuesday, setting in motion the creation of Oath at Verizon (uniting AOL/Yahoo brands) and Yahoo's transition into investment company Altaba.

