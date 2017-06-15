xG Technology awarded new patent for enhancing wireless communications

xG Technology (XGTI) announced today that it has been awarded a new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications.

CEO George Schmitt: "With this latest innovation, xG has now patented a full suite of interference mitigation techniques that make the xMax system unique in maintaining network performance in unfavorable communication environments. Interference mitigation is a key technological focus area for xG's participation in funded R&D initiatives, and is a key driver in our engagements with national defense, scientific research, and other federal organizations."

Press Release