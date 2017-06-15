Reuters: BP CEO Dudley plans to stay on through the end of the decade

BP (BP -0.6% ) CEO Bob Dudley has told his leadership team that he plans to remain at the helm of the company until at least age 65, which would take him to 2020, and that he could work even longer, Reuters reports.

In another signal that there is unlikely to be a change at the top anytime soon, there has been no imminent succession planning at the firm, according to the report.

Overcoming the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, BP has become the world's fastest growing oil major; it will launch seven oil and gas fields this year - more than any other year in its history - and start nine more before the end of the decade, adding 800K bbl/day of oil and gas to its production.

By 2020, BP (when including its stake in Rosneft) will be producing as much as 4M bbl/day - the same as before the 2010 spill and up from the 3M bbl/day it was producing after offloading assets to cover the litigation costs.