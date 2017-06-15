Viacom adds hires, shuffles leadership at distribution unit

The latest moves in the revamping of Viacom (VIA -0.5% , VIAB -0.4% ) come in its distribution wing, with a reshuffling of responsibilities and hires.

Samantha Cooper and Deena Demasi are now executive VPs in Distribution and Business Development -- Cooper on Distribution Partnerships, Demasi on Distribution Marketing.

Andrew Borak will be senior VP in Demasi's organization, while Sheri Weidner will serve in that role in Cooper's.

Meanwhile in hiring, the company is adding Josh Clark as senior VP of Distribution Partnerships following a tenure as Dish Network's VP of programming. And Richelle Clements is joining as senior VP, Deal Finance, after a tenure at Credit Suisse.