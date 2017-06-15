Immune Pharma reacquires rights to leukemia med Ceplene from Mylan; shares off 6%

Immune Pharmaceuticals (IMNP -5.7% ) is down on light volume after the company announced that it inked an agreement with Mylan N.V. unit Meda to repurchase the Ceplene (histamine dihydrochloride) assets that it sold to it in 2012. Under the terms of the deal, Mylan will receive an undisclosed cash fee, payable in installments, and milestones.

Immune intends to commercialize the medication, used in conjunction with low-dose IL-12 for the maintenance treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, through its immuno-oncology-focused subsidiary Cytovia. Distribution in Latin America will handled by Pint Pharma.