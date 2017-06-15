Line and Toyota announce new smart vehicle tech agreement

Line (NASDAQ:LN) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding exploring the potential of using Line’s cloud AI platform Clova with SmartDeviceLink in Toyota vehicles.

The development-stage Clova platform seeks to enhance the digital assistant experience in what Line calls a “post-smartphone, post-display, and post-touch world”.

SmartDeviceLink is an open-source standard that connects smartphone apps with auto tech. Toyota promotes the SDL standard.

Line and Toyota hope to have a new connected car service with voice assistant tech on the market by next year.