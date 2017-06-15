Nucor’s Q2 guidance miss not a game changer, BMO analyst says

Nucor (NUE -6.1% ) is now down ~6% after issuing below consensus Q2 earnings guidance and setting a cautious tone on hot-rolled steel pricing and nonresidential construction demand.

But BMO analyst David Gagliano says limited details from NUE's statement, the upcoming Section 232 decision and the company’s typically conservative approach to guiding implies the latest guidance is not a "game changer."

Sheet pricing weakness should not be a surprise, as pricing info was showing a similar trend throughout the quarter, Gagliano writes.

KeyBanc's Philip Gibbs says Steel Dynamics (STLD -5% ), NUE’s direct peer, also likely will miss Q2 earnings forecasts due to more competitive conditions in the sheet steel spot market.

Also: AKS -4.8% , X -4.5% , CMC -4.6% , RS -3.5% .

Source: Bloomberg First Word