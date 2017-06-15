Chemours defended at Susquehanna, saying GenX is not PFOA

Chemours (CC -2.7% ) should see only limited near-term financial risk from the discovery of the GenX contaminant in drinking water in Cape Fear, N.C., Susquehanna analyst Don Carson says after meeting with the company's CFO Mark Newman.

In reiterating a Positive rating and $55 price target on the shares, Carson says GenX discharge does not pose immediate financial risk as it will take years for any litigation to come, considering it took ~16 years on the PFOA litigation.

Separately, Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Koort earlier said there are no claims at this point of a link between GenX exposure and adverse human health; the firm rates CC a Buy with a $48 price target.

Source: Bloomberg First Word