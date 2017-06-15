Nike reset arrives with Adidas and Amazon in mind

Nike's (NKE -2.9% ) plans to narrow its focus to twelve key markets which represent 80% of projected sales in 2020 and speed up its ability to bring new products to consumers. The target cities for Nike's are New York, London, Shanghai, Beijing, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, Barcelona, Seoul, and Milan.

In early analysis on the Nike strategy reset, Susquehanna's Sam Poser says the 2% cut in jobs at Nike is largely tied to the global consolidation. The analyst notes the efforts the bring personalized products to consumers quickly will now be a top priority under the reset.

The developments out of Beaverton follows closely on the Speedfactory manufacturing push by Adidas. The Speedfactory also aims to bring consumer products to the market quicker, while also lowering labor costs and supply chain delays.

There's also Amazon to consider and its growing interest in on-demand manufacturing.

Previously: Apparel 2.0: Here comes on-demand manufacturing (April 29)

Previously: Sweeping changes at Nike (June 15)