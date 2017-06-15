Odeon supports Amazon stock split rumors

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock split rumors swirl after a tweet from The Street’s Douglas Kass. Odeon analyst Jahanara Nissar says she wouldn’t be surprised if Amazon did split.

Kass’ tweet sourced his “Gnome” and said Amazon wants to “make the co. more eligible to be in the DJIA.”

Nissar notes that the split would open Amazon for younger investors and that the move is the only way the company can get onto the DJIA.

Amazon once went through three splits in just over a year, Nissar points out, and only two S&P 500 companies split this year so far compared to the six last year.