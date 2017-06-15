Cummins further than expected in developing electric power train, Stifel says

Cummins' (CMI +1.2% ) announcement that it plans to produce electric power trains for transit buses starting in 2019, with a longer range version available by 2020, is “a big deal,” Stifel analysts say, and shows that Tesla (TSLA -2.5% ) may not have the electric truck market all to itself.

CMI is "further along than was previously known in addressing what is likely its single biggest long-term risk: that electric will replace diesel as the dominant fuel source for commercial vehicle powertrains," Stifel says.

The firms still sees many unanswered questions around electric commercial vehicles in general and thinks the pace of adoption will be slower than seen in light vehicles, but whatever the timeline, it believes CMI intends to be a major player in the market when it develops and that it "will not be caught flat-footed if the market moves away from its core diesel engine business."

Stifel maintains its Hold rating on CMI but lifts its price target to $160 from $155.