Citi says Apple should seriously consider buying athenahealth

|By:, SA News Editor

On the lighter side, Citigroup's Garen Sarafian, assumed to not be suffering from Lewy Body Dementia or psychosis, says Apple should take out athenahealth (ATHN) to give it access to its ~83M patient records and extensive physician network as a way to bring clinical data to the iPhone (BUY/$163).

Rational investors may be scratching their heads a bit on his view since this would be an expensive way to do it, probably $7B+, despite its ~$67B stash of quick assets.

Athena chief Jonathan Bush is reportedly warm to the idea.

Source: Bloomberg First Word