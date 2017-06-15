Sibanye Gold fires 1,500 workers over wildcat strike

Sibanye Gold (SBGL -4.3% ) says it has sacked ~1,500 workers taking part in a wildcat strike at its Cooke mine in South Africa, prompting an angry reaction from the country biggest gold miners union.

Workers at the mine began a strike more than a week ago, angered by a company drive to root out illegal miners which has included the arrest of employees for collusion and taking food down to the illegal miners working underground.

The Cooke mine produces 181.7K oz./year of gold and earns ~377M rand ($29M) in operating profit, or slightly more than 6% of SBGL's total.