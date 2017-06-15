Fund managers boost corporate debt holdings to record

Questing for yield as much as the next guy, fixed-income portfolio managers showed corporate debt allocations at a record-high 37% in the most recent Stone & McCarthy survey. That matches a record set just under a year ago.

The level has tended to fluctuate between 32% and 37% over the past five years.

Alongside the boost to corporate debt holdings was a cut in Treasury allocations to 4.2% - the lowest in nearly a year; durations were also cut back on.

Hedge funder Stephen Jen said there's not enough "safe" assets in emerging market economies, forcing investors to turn to corporate debt to earn yields a few higher basis points than Treasurys.

ETFs: LQD, VCLT, CORP, CRED, CSI, LWC, CLY, QLTA, FCOR, COBO, CBND, IGIH, CLYH, CWAI, WFIG