Bitcoin on track for worst week in two years

After nearly touching $3K earlier this week, the cybercurrency has plunged as much as 19% today, almost falling through $2K at one point. The decline is starting to be a bit more than a blip on bitcoin's chart after an almost-tripling in price since late March.

The fall began on Monday after digital currency exchange Coinbase suffered an outage amid high trading volume, just the latest performance issue. "If there was another competitor, I would jump ship in a heartbeat," says bitcoin investor Ben Terry. "There's just not a lot out there."

