Twitter rolls out redesign across products

Twitter (TWTR -0.7% ) has redesigned its app, promising a new focus on speed and simplicity (and spurring a now-typical hue and cry from users at the changes).

Counts of "reactions" to tweets (replies, retweets, likes) now update in real time so users can more directly follow rapidly developing conversations. Icons have been reworked as well (the reply icon is now a speech bubble rather than an arrow that some users thought meant "go back"), and headlines are bigger.

Meanwhile, many tabs and features have been rolled into a new side navigation menu on iOS after doing so on Android last year -- a move that is spurring a lot of the heavy reaction from Apple users.

Meanwhile, plenty of criticism is coming in for yet another design change rather than called-for updates to the heart of the product (including tweet editing and blocking harassers).

The moves will fan out across Twitter.com, its apps for iOS/Android, TweetDeck and Twitter Lite in "coming days and weeks."