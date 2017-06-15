Woman sues Uber for accessing medical records

A woman is suing Uber (Private:UBER) for an exec obtaining her medical records after she reported her rape by a driver in India, according to Reuters.

The woman, a resident of Texas, filed the suit in Uber’s home state of California and names the company, CEO Travis Kalanick, and two former senior execs, Eric Alexander and SVP Emil Michael.

Uber fired Alexander earlier this month, Michael resigned this week, and Kalanick has announced an extended leave of absence with no return date specified.

