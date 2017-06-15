Terex downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman in valuation call

Terex (TEX -3.1% ) sinks after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $37 price target, citing valuation, as it matches its bearish pick with an upgrade for machinery sector peer PACCAR (PCAR +1.5% ).

The firm says it remains positive on TEX's turnaround plan, but "with capital re-allocation initiatives nearly complete and the stock now trading at 13x our unchanged mid-cycle EPS estimate of $2.90, we believe the risk-reward has moved into balance."

Goldman reiterates its Attractive view on the broader machinery sector, saying the machinery share of capex is in the early stages of normalizing and company-specific restructuring actions provide scope for structural margin improvement.