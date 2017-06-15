Fed day drives new records at CME

A wildly volatile (for 2017) session yesterday in rates and forex pushed volume at CME Group to a record 29.8M contacts. Open interest also set a record of 129M contacts.

Records were set in forex futures and options.

In interest rates, Fed Funds futures volume hit an all-time high of 907K contacts, surpassing the previous record of 714K set on March 2. Things were no doubt super-busy in Eurodollars and Treasurys, with the 10-year yield plunging as much as 11 basis points, before rebounding about halfway amid Janet Yellen's hawkish press conference.

Source: Press Release