La Quinta seen riding positive U.S. economic trends higher

Shares of La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) are up 1.22% after Morgan Stanley upgrades the hotel stock to Overweight from Equal Weight.

The investment firm's confidence on La Quinta is tied to what it sees as a close correlation between general U.S. economic trends and the company's RevPAR growth.

After economists at MS raised their GDP and business investment forecasts, the sell-side team watching La Quinta followed suit.

La Quinta is up 7.62% higher over the last 90 days. MS's price target of $16 gives shares room to run up another 8%.