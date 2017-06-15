Yingli Green Energy +4% despite Q1 drop in revenues, shipments

Yingli Green Energy (YGE +4.1% ) surges after reporting a Q1 loss of RMB10.6 ($1.50) per ADS, down from a slight profit a year ago but better than the $2.55 loss expected by two analysts polled by Capital IQ, on sales of $180M.

Q1 gross profit and gross margin were RMB61.5M ($8.9M) and 5% respectively, vs.RMB142.2M and 7% respectively in Q4, while gross margin on PV module sales was 8.8%, flat compared to Q4.

YGE says the drop in revenues was due mainly to lower PV module shipments to 370.9 MW from 635.1 MW, primarily from traditional seasonality in China and the soft demand along with the reduction of feed-in-tariff in Japan, the company's largest two markets, and a slightly lower average selling price for PV module s worldwide.

For Q2, YGE expects PV module shipments of 950-1,050 MW.