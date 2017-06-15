AT&T offering free Roku to entice DirecTV Now subscribers

In a new promo for its DirecTV Now streaming service, AT&T (T +0.3% ) is offering a free Roku Premiere device to those who prepay for two months of service.

That eases the decision for cord-cutting customers by "eliminating up-front cost," says AT&T's Brad Bentley.

The device (the second-best in Roku's line, below the Roku Ultra) will also be available in AT&T's retail stores nationwide beginning a week from tomorrow.

Reports from Bloomberg a few weeks ago suggested that DirecTV Now subscriber growth has stalled out after an initial push.