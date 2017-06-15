Spotify report: 140M subscribers, sales +52%, loss widens

Spotify (Private:MUSIC) has grown to 140M subscribers, up from 126M late last year, it says, further cementing its position atop the streaming-music world.

While it didn't update its paid-subs figure, in March it said it had 50M, nearly double the 27M that Apple reported for Apple Music at last week's developer conference.

In a company filing in Luxembourg, Spotify said its net loss in 2016 widened by 133% to €539M, while sales rose 52% to €2.9B.

Ahead of plans to pursue a direct listing on the NYSE as soon as later this year, the filing says that Spotify sees a 70% chance that it will be sold or publicly listed in the near future.

It expects to pay royalties of at least 19.5B Swedish kronor -- about $2.23B -- to music labels over the next two years.