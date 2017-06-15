AMD, Intel among DoE supercomputer contract winners

The U.S. Department of Energy announces six tech research contracts to accelerate the country’s supercomputing technology.

The contracts amount to $258M total for a three-year period. Companies will provide a minimum 40% of total project costs to serve as additional funding for a total project investment of $430M.

The funding comes from the Exascale Computing Project’s PathFoward program, which hopes to speed up the research needed to deploy the first exascale supercomputers in the United States. Exascale systems can perform one quintillion calculations a second.

The U.S. government hopes to deliver by 2021 on the supercomputer promise. China has plans to have its exascale system finished by 2020.