Oil drifts down to seven-month low

There was no bounce in black gold today following Wednesday's plunge below $45 per barrel. Crude is down another 0.8% on this session to $44.36, the weakest since mid-November.

Notable today is crude futures curve going full contango (widest spreads since mid-November), suggesting at least a short-term supply overhang. Some backwardation had been seen as recently as last week.

A check of analysts by Bloomberg finds 48% remain bullish on oil, and just 30% bearish.

The energy sector (XLE -1% ) is among the weakest on the Street today.

USO -0.55%

