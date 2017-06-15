High-speed trading network Perseus sells to GTT

GTT Communications (GTT -0.3% ) is the buyer of high-speed trading network Perseus Inc. for $39.5M, according to the Perseus CEO.

Perseus -- which runs a third-party network serving traders who work in milliseconds to transfer orders -- is backed by Goldman Sachs (GS -1.3% ), which took a $20.5M stake in 2015.

The firm's CEO, Jock Percy, said it sold for that amount and that GTT was the buyer, which would mark another move into the area for the Virginia telecom after it bought Hibernia Networks and its trans-Atlantic fiber network for $607M in January.