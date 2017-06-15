BayStreet: Google likely sold 1.8M Pixel phones

BayStreet Research suggests Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has sold nearly a million more of its premium Pixel smartphones than an Ars Technica article suggested.

Ars used some Play Store data on an app that comes pre-loaded onto Pixels to make a sales guesstimate but acknowledged the math wasn’t perfect partly because the data is a tiered range, which is currently 1M to 5M for the Pixel app.

BayStreet Research thinks the Pixels have sold more than the bottom of that tier and instead puts device sales at 1.8M.

BayStreet’s number still puts Google quite behind Apple’s iPhone sales, but the research firm points out that the Pixel is only sold in the U.S. through the carrier Verizon.

