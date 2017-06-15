Argentina lifts restrictions on Barrick's Veladero mine

Barrick Gold (ABX -2.4% ) says authorities in Argentina's San Juan province have lifted restrictions on leaching operations at its Veladero gold mine, the country's largest, but it would not immediately resume full operations.

The addition of cyanide to Veladero's leach pad processing operation was suspended following a March 28 spill. the mine's third spill in 18 months.

ABX says it will not begin adding cyanide until it has completed the ramp up of a new system and verified all elements are ready for normal operations, in keeping with a 30-day plan it submitted to regulators.