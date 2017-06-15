Viacom sets up advanced advertising division

Following some focused efforts establishing an ad-tech unit in the past couple of years, Viacom (VIA, VIAB) has formed an Advanced Advertising group.

Bryson Gordon has been named to the new post of executive VP of Advanced Advertising, with a mandate to lead ad product innovation and advanced analytics. Gordon had led Data Strategy for the company and previously worked for 11 years in marketing leadership roles for Microsoft.

The new unit will use data specialists in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles to work with clients on highly specialized advertising.

Viacom had set up its Viacom Vantage ad initiative in spring 2015.

