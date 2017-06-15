Gartner's IaaS Magic Quadrant includes Alibaba, IBM

ZDNet has the new Gartner Magic Quadrant for cloud-based infrastructure as a service or IaaS companies. The research firm's famous Quadrants offer a visual guide to ranking the best companies in a particular field.

The IaaS field is unsurprisingly led by Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure with Google trailing slightly behind in third.

Towards the middle of the pack but coming towards the front are Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and IBM (NYSE:IBM), though Gartner had markedly different opinions on those products.

"The IBM Cloud experience is currently disjointed," Gartner writes, noting that the company hasn't updated its SoftLayer infrastructure since its purchase two years ago.

Gartner was favorable on Alibaba Cloud's potential in China but said the service was unproven outside of the Chinese market.

