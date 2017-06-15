Dow Chemical, DuPont confirm U.S. antitrust clearance for merger

DuPont (NYSE:DD) and Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) confirm an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that will permit the companies to proceed with their proposed merger.

DD agrees to divest certain parts of its crop protection portfolio, and Dow will divest its global ethylene acrylic acid copolymers and ionomers business; the DoJ does not require the companies to make any additional divestitures, and no further approvals are required in the U.S. for the merger to close.

The companies also reiterate expectations for $3B of cost synergies and $1B of growth synergies, and reaffirm the merger to close in August.