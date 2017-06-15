Facebook leaning on A.I. to fight terrorist content

While Twitter continues to face criticism over its user controls, Facebook (FB -0.3% ) today is discussing new tech to fight terrorist propaganda using machine learning.

The company says it's expanded the use of artificial intelligence to identify possible terrorist postings and even block or remove them without human intervention.

One tool it's been using for months combs its site for known terror imagery to stop it from being reposted, though it can't identify new violent videos, while another looks to stop propagandists from opening new accounts after their old ones are disabled.

Some things are still flagged for human intervention, though Facebook isn't talking percentages. “Our A.I. can know when it can make a definitive choice, and when it can’t make a definitive choice,” said the company's Brian Fishman. “That’s something new.”